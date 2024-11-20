Gibraltar Clearance Diving Element and Royal Moroccan Navy complete joint dive exercise

The Gibraltar Clearance Diving Element (CDE) conducted its first joint dive exercise with the Royal Moroccan Navy in Tangier, marking a milestone in collaboration and showcasing the capabilities of the DSB Crabb with plans for future partnerships.

Operating a Vahana Class Diving Support Boat (DSB) nicknamed ‘Crabb’ from its maritime call-sign, the team of five divers and one engineer transited across the Strait of Gibraltar in company with HMS Dagger.

On arrival into Tangier Marina, the CDE received a warm welcome from the members of the Royal Moroccan Navy Diving School, berthing next to HMS Dagger, in the heart of Tangier Bay.

Although still much to do on arrival, the Gibraltar CDE had already racked up one success by demonstrating the reach of DSB Crabb. The 40nm transit is certainly the longest transit that DSB Crabb has ever done and likely that any Vahana-Class boat has done in one go, said a statement from the MOD.

The Gibraltar Clearance Diving Element (CDE) prepared for the first joint-diving exercise with Morocco after a Remembrance ceremony. Hosted at Ksar Sghir, a Moroccan Military Port some 30km to the East of Tangier Bay, the team of five divers deployed to conduct a familiarisation visit and joint exercise.

On arrival, the team were met by Commander Mounir Tamim, the Commandant of the Royal Moroccan Navy Diving School. Following introductions and an exchange of gifts, the divers were given a tour of the impressive Diving School, including their current equipment, hyperbaric compression chamber and future capabilities.

Lt Cdr Davies RN, the Officer with Tactical Conduct of HMS Dagger and the CDE and a Clearance Diver by trade said: “The level of hospitality we have received from the Moroccan Dive School has been incredible.”

“What is immediately obvious is how similarly our nations operate, the potential that exists and the mutual benefit to both nations in continuing to work together. I am confident this will be the first of many joint exercises with Morocco and now we have proven how far DSB CRABB can go, other neighbouring nations.”

Co-ordinating the serial, a thorough dive brief was delivered by Lt Zazdi of the Moroccan Navy which would see two divers from each nation conduct a joint search for an ammunition tin, within the harbour.

Suiting up shortly after the brief, the divers entered the water wearing SCUBA apparatus and left surface, commencing the search in a circular pattern.

Such is the professionalism of both nations, the tin was found within minutes.

Not ones to shy away from a photo opportunity, the divers surfaced to collect both the British and Moroccan flags, submerging again to take the well renowned ‘underwater flag photo.’

“I am delighted the CDE was able to train with our counterparts from the Moroccan Dive School, the training and discussions were well received by both teams, and I am looking forward to this being the start of a longstanding relationship,” said CPO Roberts, the Officer in Charge of the Gibraltar Clearance Diving Element.

On completion of the diving, the team were hosted to a lunch by Commander Tamim which included discussions of how the two nations would look to operate together in the future, with early plans in place for Gibraltar to reciprocate the invitation and host their Moroccan counterparts in 2025.