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Mon 13th Jul, 2026

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Local News

Gibraltar College’s Julian Felice named International Exams Officer of the Year

By Chronicle Staff
13th July 2026

Julian Felice of Gibraltar College has been named the 2026 International Exams Officer of the Year.

The award recognises excellence, dedication and commitment in the exams officer role, both within individual centres and across the wider examinations community.

Nominees are expected to demonstrate excellence in their work, with achievement of, or progress towards, the Exams Manager/Officer Professional Standards considered an advantage.

The nominations were judged by representatives from the major awarding bodies AQA, Cambridge OCR, NCFE, Pearson and WJEC.

Mr Felice received the award during a ceremony at the NAEO Summer Conference, held at the Oval cricket ground on Monday, July 6.

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