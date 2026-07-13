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Mon 13th Jul, 2026

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Local News

Sensory adaptations and disability card access available at Gibraltar Fair

By Chronicle Staff
13th July 2026

Sensory adaptations and arrangements for Disability Information Card holders will be available throughout this year’s Gibraltar Fair, which runs from Friday, August 21, to Saturday, August 29.

Gibraltar Cultural Services and the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group are working with the Supported Needs and Disability Office within the Ministry of Equality to make the fair more inclusive and sensory friendly.

Between 7pm and 8.45pm each evening, lights will be switched off and sound levels reduced.

The measures are intended to benefit people with autism, photosensitive epilepsy and visual or hearing impairments.

Disability Information Card holders will not be required to queue at attractions with designated queueing areas.

Cardholders can present their card to the attraction greeter, who will secure a seat for them.

At attractions without a designated queue, cardholders can present the card at the ticket office when purchasing a ticket and a seat will be secured.

Organisers said not all rides would be suitable for every visitor because of operating requirements.

Attraction greeters must follow all safety rules and restrictions and may refuse admission where they believe a visitor’s safety could be at risk.

The Disability Information Card is issued by the Supported Needs and Disability Office at Suite 925, Europort.

The office can be contacted by email at sndo@gibraltar.gov.gi, by WhatsApp on +350 56003195 or by telephone on 200 42196. Application forms can also be downloaded from disability.gov.gi.

Queries about the fair arrangements can be directed to the Gibraltar Cultural Services Events Department at info@culture.gi or on 200 67236.

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The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


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