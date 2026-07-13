GibSilver marks first anniversary supporting older people in Gibraltar

GibSilver has marked its first anniversary after a year providing listening, befriending and social activities aimed at tackling loneliness and social isolation among older people in Gibraltar.

The service, run by Befrienders Gibraltar Limited, was launched on July 7, 2025, and offers telephone support, friendship and opportunities for older members of the community to stay connected.

“The service has already made a significant difference to the lives of many people across Gibraltar, thanks to the dedication of its volunteers and the continued support of its partners and funders,” said a spokesperson for the charity.

A series of events was held to mark the anniversary.

Members, volunteers and supporters gathered at the weekly GibSilver Coffee Morning at Pizza Express on Monday, where they shared an anniversary cake and celebrated friendships formed during the service’s first year.

The celebrations continued on Tuesday with a party at the Waterport Day Centre for attendees, including people who receive weekly befriending calls from GibSilver volunteers.

The anniversary programme concluded with a barbecue thanking volunteers for their work supporting older people through the service.

“Their kindness, compassion and generosity of time have enabled countless older people to feel heard, valued and connected,” said the charity spokesperson.

The chief executive of Befrienders Gibraltar Limited, Brenda Cuby, said: "Celebrating the first anniversary of GibSilver is a wonderful milestone and an opportunity to reflect on everything that has been achieved during the past year.”

“What began as a vision to reduce loneliness and social isolation amongst older people has become a vibrant community built on friendship, compassion and connection.”

“I would like to sincerely thank every volunteer, supporter, partner organisation and participant who has contributed to the success of GibSilver.”

“Your commitment has made a genuine difference to the lives of so many people. As we celebrate this first anniversary, we also look to the future.”

“We remain committed to expanding the service, reaching more older people across Gibraltar and ensuring that everyone knows they have someone to talk to and a community that cares."

The charity also thanked the organisations that partnered with the project, those that provided funding and resources and individuals who helped raise awareness of the service.

Befrienders Gibraltar Limited said it planned to expand GibSilver during its second year by developing new activities and reaching more older people across Gibraltar.

Anyone interested in volunteering, becoming a befriendee or learning more about the service can contact volunteer@gibsams.gi.