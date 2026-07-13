Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 13th Jul, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GibSilver marks first anniversary supporting older people in Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
13th July 2026

GibSilver has marked its first anniversary after a year providing listening, befriending and social activities aimed at tackling loneliness and social isolation among older people in Gibraltar.

The service, run by Befrienders Gibraltar Limited, was launched on July 7, 2025, and offers telephone support, friendship and opportunities for older members of the community to stay connected.

“The service has already made a significant difference to the lives of many people across Gibraltar, thanks to the dedication of its volunteers and the continued support of its partners and funders,” said a spokesperson for the charity.

A series of events was held to mark the anniversary.

Members, volunteers and supporters gathered at the weekly GibSilver Coffee Morning at Pizza Express on Monday, where they shared an anniversary cake and celebrated friendships formed during the service’s first year.

The celebrations continued on Tuesday with a party at the Waterport Day Centre for attendees, including people who receive weekly befriending calls from GibSilver volunteers.

The anniversary programme concluded with a barbecue thanking volunteers for their work supporting older people through the service.

“Their kindness, compassion and generosity of time have enabled countless older people to feel heard, valued and connected,” said the charity spokesperson.

The chief executive of Befrienders Gibraltar Limited, Brenda Cuby, said: "Celebrating the first anniversary of GibSilver is a wonderful milestone and an opportunity to reflect on everything that has been achieved during the past year.”

“What began as a vision to reduce loneliness and social isolation amongst older people has become a vibrant community built on friendship, compassion and connection.”

“I would like to sincerely thank every volunteer, supporter, partner organisation and participant who has contributed to the success of GibSilver.”

“Your commitment has made a genuine difference to the lives of so many people. As we celebrate this first anniversary, we also look to the future.”

“We remain committed to expanding the service, reaching more older people across Gibraltar and ensuring that everyone knows they have someone to talk to and a community that cares."

The charity also thanked the organisations that partnered with the project, those that provided funding and resources and individuals who helped raise awareness of the service.

Befrienders Gibraltar Limited said it planned to expand GibSilver during its second year by developing new activities and reaching more older people across Gibraltar.

Anyone interested in volunteering, becoming a befriendee or learning more about the service can contact volunteer@gibsams.gi.

Most Read

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

Spain completes Gibraltar’s ‘long overdue’ removal from tax haven blacklist

Sat 27th Jun, 2026

Local News

46 years later, reflections on image that captured a closed border

Mon 6th Jul, 2026

Local News

Border plans take shape as Govt highlights new security measures

Wed 1st Jul, 2026

Local News

Government considers ‘life changing’ UK boarding school places for some children in care

Fri 10th Jul, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th July 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar College’s Julian Felice named International Exams Officer of the Year

13th July 2026

Local News
Sensory adaptations and disability card access available at Gibraltar Fair

13th July 2026

Local News
Sanchez pushes back border visit after Almeria wildfire

11th July 2026

Local News
Government considers ‘life changing’ UK boarding school places for some children in care

10th July 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026