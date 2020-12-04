Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 4th Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar congratulates Cayman Islands on constitutional reform

Image by Hans Schwarzkopf from Pixabay

By Chronicle Staff
4th December 2020

The Government of Gibraltar has congratulated the Premier of the Government of the Cayman Islands, Alden McLaughlin, and its people on their achievement of constitutional reform.

To celebrate the historic occasion, the Cayman Islands have organised a special state opening and commemorative ceremony to mark the first meeting of the newly named Parliament of the Cayman Islands.

This marks a significant change as previously recognised Members of the Legislative Assembly will now be known as Members of Parliament.

This transition is part of a series of steps that advance the Cayman Islands towards a more mature democracy by providing greater protections and autonomy over their own domestic affairs.

In a letter to Mr McLaughlin, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo expressed “heartfelt congratulations” on behalf of the Gibraltar Government and Gibraltar Parliament.

“Our rights to self-determination and to modern democratic self-government are precious and come with both responsibility and benefit,” he wrote.

“A Constitution must reflect those modern rights of people and protect them, our economies and our chosen way of life.”

“Looked at from a distance, sometimes political history often seems to move slowly, simmering along until things come to a head provoked, sometimes by the impact of new technologies, or by the unwelcome action of powerful countries, and the force of nature.”

“Gibraltar, Cayman and our fellow British Overseas Territories have been working hard together to protect our people in the face of major challenges this year such as Brexit and Covid-19.”

“Our relationships with the United Kingdom must always be governed by mutual respect and shared values and those are not just words.”

“Through the bonds that we have forged between us all, the territories constitute a great asset for British interests, and therefore our own interests.”

“On this deserved red-letter day, Gibraltar sends its best wishes to the beautiful Cayman Islands and the magnificent people of the Cayman Islands.”

Most Read

Brexit

Spain commences ‘urgent’ works to remodel border as Brexit deadline looms

Wed 2nd Dec, 2020

Local News

Local company loses thousands in cyber scam

Wed 2nd Dec, 2020

Brexit

Spain still hopeful of agreement on Brexit deal for Gib

Wed 2nd Dec, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar prepares as UK announces changes to A-level and GCSE exams

4th December 2020

Local News
Application filed to remove diseased trees in The Convent

4th December 2020

Local News
35,000 doses of Covid vaccine expected 'as soon as possible', Govt says

2nd December 2020

Local News
Local company loses thousands in cyber scam

2nd December 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020