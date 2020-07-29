Gibraltar Contingency Council reduces threat level to ‘moderate’, first change in five years

The threat level of a terrorist attack on Gibraltar has reduced from ‘substantial’ to ‘moderate’ for the first time in five years.

The threat level was raised in 2015 following the attacks on the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine office in Paris and has remained at substantial, meaning an attack is likely, until today.

The current threat level of moderate is the second in a five-step grading and means a terrorist attack is possible but not likely.

After a review of all available intelligence the Gibraltar Contingency Council (GCC) decided to reduce the terrorism threat level.

The threat level is judged by several factors including available intelligence, terrorist capability, terrorist intentions and timescale.

According to the RGP, threat levels do not require specific responses from the public and they are a tool for security practitioners working across different sectors of the Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) and the police to use in determining what protective security response may be required.

“Notwithstanding, there remains a broad threat from terrorism and all people who live, work or visit Gibraltar should remain vigilant,” the GCC said in a statement.

The GCC advised the public to report any suspicious activities to the RGP on (+350) 200 72500 or 199 (emergencies), or online at www.police.gi/report-online.

“Police and security agencies continue to closely monitor the threat and threat levels are constantly under review,” the GCC said.