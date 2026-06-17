Gibraltar Dapper Riders Raise £8,008 for Prostate Cancer Gibraltar

The Gibraltar Dapper Riders have donated £8,008 to Prostate Cancer Gibraltar following the 2026 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, which brought together a record 174 riders on Sunday May 17.

Dressed in their finest attire and riding an eclectic collection of classic, vintage and modern-classic motorcycles, participants took to Gibraltar’s streets in support of men’s health.

The annual event forms part of the global Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride movement, which brings together motorcyclists in more than 100 countries to raise awareness and funds for men’s health causes, including prostate cancer and men’s mental health.

This year’s turnout provided a memorable spectacle for residents and visitors while helping to highlight the importance of prostate cancer awareness and early detection.

The £8,008 raised will support the work of Prostate Cancer Gibraltar, including its awareness campaigns, educational initiatives and efforts to encourage men to seek testing and medical advice at the earliest opportunity.

A spokesperson for the Gibraltar Dapper Riders organising committee said, “We would like to extend our sincere thanks to the entire Prostate Cancer Gibraltar team for their dedication, passion and tireless efforts in raising awareness throughout the year.”

“Their work on the frontline of men's health is making a real difference within our community, helping to educate men about the importance of early detection and ultimately saving lives by encouraging people to seek testing and medical advice at the earliest opportunity."

The Gibraltar Dapper Riders also thanked the local businesses and organisations whose support helped make the 2026 event possible, including Gibunco Management, MiFix, Bassadone Motors, Quickfit Tyres, The Bottle Shop, Ocean Village Marina, O’Reilly’s, GibPlates, Mill Pharmacy, Marble Arc, Don Spider & the Ital Rudies Band and Smart Wear

“The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride has grown into one of Gibraltar's most anticipated annual charity events, combining a shared passion for motorcycling with an opportunity to support causes that affect countless families both locally and around the world,” said the representative.

The Gibraltar Dapper Riders thanked everyone who participated, donated and supported the event, helping to make the 2026 ride another outstanding success.

“As the engines fell silent and the final donations were counted, the 2026 Gibraltar Distinguished Gentleman's Ride could be celebrated as another outstanding success, not only for the funds raised but also for the awareness generated around a disease that continues to affect many men and their families,” said the representative.

“The Gibraltar Dapper Riders have once again shown that when our local community comes together with a common purpose, it can make a meaningful and lasting impact.”