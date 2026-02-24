Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Gibraltar Defence Police marine officers rescue pet dog

By Chronicle Staff
24th February 2026

Marine officers from the Gibraltar Defence Police rescued a pet dog that had fallen overboard from a local sailing yacht near the harbour entrance on Saturday, February 21, 2026.

Officers were deployed after a report that the animal had gone into the water. On arrival, they spoke to the dog’s owner before starting a systematic search of the area and coordinating with the Royal Gibraltar Police Marine Unit, which was also on scene.

The dog, which was wearing a life jacket, was quickly located and recovered from the cold water before being returned to its owner.

The officers involved in the operation have been formally commended, and the dog has since made a full recovery.

