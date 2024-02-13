Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 13th Feb, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar Defence Police recruits successfully complete training in the UK

By Chronicle Staff
13th February 2024

Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) recruits recently returned to Gibraltar after completing their initial 12-week police training at Southwick Park, UK, with the Ministry of Defence Police (MDP).

This milestone for the three officers marks the end of an intensive training programme, aimed at equipping them with essential policing skills and knowledge.

Throughout the training programme, the recruits delved into various aspects of law, legislation, and policing procedures, alongside personal safety training (PST), among other vital skills.

Under the guidance of the MDP training team, they underwent comprehensive training to prepare them for the demanding responsibilities of policing.

The passing out ceremony held on in January, hosted by the MDP at Southwick Park, provided a fitting platform for the GDP recruits to celebrate their achievement.

MDP Assistant Chief Constable Jason Gwillim inspected Class ‘Sapphire’ and invited GDP Superintendent Mark Wood to inspect Class ‘Cobalt’.

The parade consisted of 26 MDP officers and 3 GDP officers.

Highlighting individual excellence, Police Constable (PC) 54 David Perrin (GDP) was honoured with the prestigious Endeavour Award, recognising his outstanding performance and consistent dedication to the training and in assisting his fellow recruits throughout the training period.

“This award highlights the commitment to excellence instilled within the GDP and sets a high standard for future recruits,” said a statement from the MOD.

With their successful completion of the initial training, the GDP recruits now transition to the next phase under the guidance of the GDP training team.

Over the following eight weeks, they will continue an intensive programme which focuses on local legislation and general policing duties.

Furthermore, the recruits will benefit from a four-week secondment with the Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP), offering invaluable exposure to practical policing scenarios and confrontation management.

As we extend our greatest congratulations to PC David Perrin, PC Julian Serrano, and PC Kieron Garcia on their achievement, we also commend the dedication and hard work of the MDP training team.

“Their unwavering support and guidance have played a vital role in the development of the GDP recruits,” said the statement.

“Additionally, we express gratitude to our colleagues at the RGP for their collaboration and assistance in facilitating the recruits' development through the secondment.”

“We look forward to witnessing their continued growth and contributions to ensuring the safety and security of the MOD and wider Gibraltar.”

Most Read

UK/Spain News

International cooperation leads to eight arrests after two Guardia Civil officers killed in collision with drug launch

Sat 10th Feb, 2024

Local News

HMS Diamond docks in Gibraltar after ‘high threat’ deployment to Red Sea

Sat 10th Feb, 2024

Local News

Roaming macaque caught in La Linea after two-day cross-border effort

Tue 6th Feb, 2024

Local News

Spain’s Boluda Towage buys Gibraltar-based towage company Resolve

Fri 9th Feb, 2024

Local News

Travel disruptions at the airport due to Storm Karlotta

Fri 9th Feb, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th February 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Feetham visits renovated offices of Bet 365

13th February 2024

Local News
First inspection for new RGP recruits

13th February 2024

Local News
Action for Housing highlights Principal Auditor’s ‘shocking’ findings on government rentals

13th February 2024

Local News
GSD says Govt should ‘take ownership’ of financial decisions and end ‘tiresome blame game’

13th February 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024