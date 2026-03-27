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Fri 27th Mar, 2026

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Local News

Gibraltar Defence Police visit St Bernard’s Upper Primary careers fair

By Chronicle Staff
27th March 2026

Officers from the Gibraltar Defence Police recently visited St Bernard’s Upper Primary School to take part in a careers event for Year 6 pupils, offering an overview of policing and the range of roles available within the force.

The session introduced pupils to the role of the Gibraltar Defence Police, including its work protecting Ministry of Defence sites in Gibraltar and supporting military operations.

Officers also outlined day-to-day responsibilities, career progression opportunities and the specialist units within the force.

PC Joshua Lombard took part in the presentation and spoke about his career path within the Gibraltar Defence Police, including previous roles in the Firearms Unit and as a blue-lights driving instructor, before moving to the Training Department where he now helps train new officers.

PC Mario Johnson from the Dog Section also attended with explosives detection dog Thor, giving pupils an opportunity to learn about the role police dogs play in operational policing.

Rachel Martinez, the Gibraltar Defence Police Roster Manager, explained the role of civilian staff in supporting operational policing.

Pupils were invited to ask questions during the session and heard about the qualities required for policing, the recruitment process, and the importance of teamwork, discipline and responsibility.

The visit formed part of the school’s careers programme, which is designed to introduce pupils to a range of professions and future career paths.

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