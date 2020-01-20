Gibraltar ‘defined me’ as a person
Lieutenant General Edward Davis has spoken candidly of how Gibraltar has taught and inspired him after a career spanning over three decades in the Royal Marines and top command roles in the UK military and NATO. His last military appointment before becoming Governor was as Deputy Commander of NATO Land Forces in Izmir, Turkey. Previously...
