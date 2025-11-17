Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 17th Nov, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar delegation attends sanctions meeting with UK FCDO in Miami

By Chronicle Staff
17th November 2025

A delegation from Gibraltar has participated in a sanctions-focused meeting organised by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in Miami, alongside representatives from other Overseas Territories.

The Gibraltar delegation included the Director of the Gibraltar Financial Intelligence Unit, Charles Avellano from the Ministry of Justice, and technical expert Justin Montovio from the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission.

The meeting served as a forum to exchange views on the implementation of international sanctions regimes, including alignment with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) standards, challenges faced by smaller jurisdictions, and opportunities to enhance cooperation and capacity building across the Overseas Territories.

Gibraltar’s delegation presented an overview of its sanctions framework under the Sanctions Act 2019, detailing how international sanctions obligations are applied across relevant authorities. The presentation also emphasised the strong inter-agency cooperation supporting Gibraltar’s response to sanctions-related risks.

Attendees were also briefed on recent initiatives led by the Small States and Territories Working Group on Proliferation Financing and Terrorist Financing, which was recently hosted in Gibraltar.

Mr Lopez said: The convergence between financial crime and sanctions evasion increasingly poses a threat to global security. Strengthening our defences against these threats is essential, and continued cooperation with the UK and our Overseas Territory partners ensures we are aligned in preventing those risks from materialising.”

Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, said: “Our ongoing engagement with the UK FCDO’s Sanctions Directorate and our fellow Overseas Territories reflects Gibraltar’s firm commitment to implementing international sanctions effectively and consistently. Cooperation remains key to ensuring that sanctions serve as credible instruments in protecting global security while ensuring a transparent and resilient domestic framework.”

Most Read

Local News

Donald Trump Jr in overland visit to Gibraltar for meetings

Sat 15th Nov, 2025

Local News

Demolition plans filed for port’s Extension Jetty 

Mon 17th Nov, 2025

Features

Auntie Lolin celebrates 100th birthday

Thu 13th Nov, 2025

Local News

UK gaming tax rise could cause ‘devastating’ impact on Rock, Feetham warns 

Wed 12th Nov, 2025

UK/Spain News

Port of Algeciras becomes main entry route for contraband tobacco into Campo 

Mon 17th Nov, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th November 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar contributes to UK World Heritage Site Chairs annual meeting

17th November 2025

Local News
New qualification in beauty therapy launched at Gibraltar College

17th November 2025

Local News
Young Leaders receive certificates following completion of summer programme

17th November 2025

Local News
Harley Davidson Club Gibraltar gains full membership in European Federation

17th November 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025