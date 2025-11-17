Gibraltar delegation attends sanctions meeting with UK FCDO in Miami

A delegation from Gibraltar has participated in a sanctions-focused meeting organised by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in Miami, alongside representatives from other Overseas Territories.

The Gibraltar delegation included the Director of the Gibraltar Financial Intelligence Unit, Charles Avellano from the Ministry of Justice, and technical expert Justin Montovio from the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission.

The meeting served as a forum to exchange views on the implementation of international sanctions regimes, including alignment with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) standards, challenges faced by smaller jurisdictions, and opportunities to enhance cooperation and capacity building across the Overseas Territories.

Gibraltar’s delegation presented an overview of its sanctions framework under the Sanctions Act 2019, detailing how international sanctions obligations are applied across relevant authorities. The presentation also emphasised the strong inter-agency cooperation supporting Gibraltar’s response to sanctions-related risks.

Attendees were also briefed on recent initiatives led by the Small States and Territories Working Group on Proliferation Financing and Terrorist Financing, which was recently hosted in Gibraltar.

Mr Lopez said: The convergence between financial crime and sanctions evasion increasingly poses a threat to global security. Strengthening our defences against these threats is essential, and continued cooperation with the UK and our Overseas Territory partners ensures we are aligned in preventing those risks from materialising.”

Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, said: “Our ongoing engagement with the UK FCDO’s Sanctions Directorate and our fellow Overseas Territories reflects Gibraltar’s firm commitment to implementing international sanctions effectively and consistently. Cooperation remains key to ensuring that sanctions serve as credible instruments in protecting global security while ensuring a transparent and resilient domestic framework.”