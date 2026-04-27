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Mon 27th Apr, 2026

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Santos promotes Gibraltar at Commonwealth summit

By Chronicle Staff
27th April 2026

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, attended the Commonwealth Trade and Investment Summit in London.

Mr Santos was accompanied by Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council Gibraltar Country Director Jared Peralta.

The summit brought together ministers and business leaders from across the Commonwealth to discuss trade, investment and economic collaboration.

This year’s theme was “Commonwealth Solutions to Global Challenges”, with discussions focused on economic, technological and social issues.

Mr Santos took part in roundtable discussions on tourism, skills, cultural preservation and sustainable growth, where he highlighted Gibraltar’s approach to sustainable tourism and responsible visitor management ahead of the expected increase in visitor numbers under the UK-EU treaty.

He also met the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Shirley Ayokor Botchwey, and held exchanges with senior government ministers and business leaders.

Mr Santos said: “His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar remains firmly committed to strengthening its relationship with the Commonwealth of Nations, so I was delighted to participate in CTIS and engage with ministers and industry leaders from across the Commonwealth.”

“I was also pleased to learn that some of the businesses in attendance have recently established a presence in Gibraltar, choosing a secure and stable jurisdiction in light of instability in certain regions, with more businesses currently in the process of setting up.”

“Gibraltar is entering an important new chapter, and it is essential that we continue to promote our strengths internationally while ensuring that growth is sustainable. The Commonwealth provides a valuable platform for collaboration, knowledge sharing and partnership.”

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