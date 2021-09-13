Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 13th Sep, 2021

Gibraltar Digital Skills Foundation shortlisted as finalist in UK National Cyber Awards

Photo by Pixabay.

By Brian Reyes
13th September 2021

The Gibraltar Digital Skills Foundation has been shortlisted as a finalist in the 2021 edition of the UK’s prestigious National Cyber Awards. The nomination represents an important boost for the charity and its efforts to tackle an IT skills gap on the Rock and ensure universal access to technology. The Foundation, the driver behind the...

