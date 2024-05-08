Gibraltar Disability Society presents ‘Disability Dolls’ to primary schools

Gibraltar Disability Society has presented Gibraltar’s lower and upper primary schools with ‘Disability Dolls’.

After purchasing some inclusive dolls for St Martin’s School last year, the Gibraltar Disability Society was approached about including other schools in this initiative.

Each school has been presented with five dolls which came with wheelchairs, prosthetic legs and vitiligo.

The Disability Society hopes that these dolls will encourage positivity amongst the younger generation when it comes to their understanding of disabilities.

Minister for Education Dr John Cortes said: “Representation is incredibly important for young minds.”

“These inclusive dolls will promote positive attitudes among our young pupils and will help fill in some of the gaps when it comes to their learning and understanding of diversity.”

“I’m grateful to the Gibraltar Disability Society for their ongoing support in educating our children on disability and equality issues.”