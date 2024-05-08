Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 8th May, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Gibraltar Disability Society presents ‘Disability Dolls’ to primary schools

By Chronicle Staff
8th May 2024

Gibraltar Disability Society has presented Gibraltar’s lower and upper primary schools with ‘Disability Dolls’.

After purchasing some inclusive dolls for St Martin’s School last year, the Gibraltar Disability Society was approached about including other schools in this initiative.

Each school has been presented with five dolls which came with wheelchairs, prosthetic legs and vitiligo.

The Disability Society hopes that these dolls will encourage positivity amongst the younger generation when it comes to their understanding of disabilities.

Minister for Education Dr John Cortes said: “Representation is incredibly important for young minds.”

“These inclusive dolls will promote positive attitudes among our young pupils and will help fill in some of the gaps when it comes to their learning and understanding of diversity.”

“I’m grateful to the Gibraltar Disability Society for their ongoing support in educating our children on disability and equality issues.”

Most Read

Local News

Bank scammer takes thousands from local couple

Tue 7th May, 2024

Local News

‘The King’s Residence’ submits new proposal for Devil’s Tower Road

Mon 6th May, 2024

Local News

New airside equipment for Gibraltar International Airport

Fri 3rd May, 2024

Local News

Fraudster jailed for duping friends out of £200,000

Thu 2nd May, 2024

Local News

GHA finds sharp increase in melanoma rates

Mon 6th May, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th May 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Young Enterprise team launches llanito book

8th May 2024

Features
Youngsters learn to up-cycle in Youth Service project

8th May 2024

Features
RGP raises close to £3,000 for charity in Family Fun Day

7th May 2024

Features
Remembering WWII through the eyes of Gibraltarian child

6th May 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024