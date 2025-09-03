Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 3rd Sep, 2025

Local News

Gibraltar Electricity Authority on Eastside power outage

By Chronicle Staff
3rd September 2025

The Gibraltar Electricity Authority (GEA) confirmed that a high-voltage power outage occurred at around 3.15pm on Tuesday, September 2, affecting electricity supply along Devil’s Tower Road from St Theresa’s Church eastbound, Devil’s Tower Camp, Beach View Terraces, Eastern Beach Road and Hassan Centenary Terraces.

An initial assessment indicated a fault in an underground high-voltage cable. Insulation testing was carried out, with all nine cable sections between the affected substations systematically assessed and ruled out. The fault was isolated to the section of infrastructure between St Theresa’s Church and the former Waterport Power Station, covering a distance of about 1.5 kilometres.

The Authority said the outage was not foreseeable and was treated as a priority.

Power was restored to all customers at 7.03pm on Tuesday.

