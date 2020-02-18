Gibraltar encouraged by Spanish ‘pragmatism’ on post-Brexit ties, Dr Garcia tells Brussels conference

But Dr Garcia said the centre-left government of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez did not seem inclined to take that line.

“Sanchez has himself called for a different approach, one which puts a historic sovereignty question to one side and focuses on the opportunity we now have to create an area of shared prosperity on both sides of the border,” Dr Garcia told delegates.

Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya has also echoed Mr Sanchez’s words, Dr Garcia said, by stressing the importance of solving day-to-day issues for citizens.

“We will not agree on every- thing, but it is this pragmatism that creates the space in which we can talk,” he added.

Dr Garcia noted that the European Union had com- mon travel areas agreed with the likes of Switzerland and Iceland.

“There is no need to reinvent the wheel,” he said.

Dr Garcia arrived in Brussels late on Sunday night for two days of meetings and engagements.

He was speaking to a high- profile audience of diplomats, journalists, representatives of the institutions of the European Union and others in a well-at- tended briefing for which over 150 delegates had registered.

The subject of the briefing was “Brexit’s other land border: Gibraltar and the future of the UK-EU relationship”.

Dr Garcia said that EU at- tempts to “bully” Gibraltar have done nothing to build confidence, trust or goodwill going forward.

He said that the people of Gibraltar often felt “hard done by” and called for the politics of “conflict and confrontation” to give way to “dialogue and cooperation”.

He set out in chronological detail every occasion where the EU had let down Gibraltar dur-