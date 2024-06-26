Gibraltar FA confirms July 4 as launch date for Street Football programme

The Gibraltar FA have confirmed that they will be launching the Street Football Programme on July 4.

The association in conjunction with the Gibraltar Youth Service and the Gibraltar Government will see the Street Football programme kicks off with a pilot session on at the Dolphins Youth Club, from 7-9pm on the day.

“The Street Football programme is the first initiative in a collaboration between the Ministries of Equality, Youth, Sport and the GFA, aimed at using football as a force for good within our community.

“Street football is aimed at all youngsters between the ages of 7 and 15, and is designed to encourage children to play football in a fun, relaxed, urban environment, with simplified rules, in an inclusive format where all children are welcomed irrespective of ability and experience and knowledge.

“Street football also offers an excellent opportunity for youngsters who do not want to take part in organised football (or sport in general) to carry out physical activity in a pressure free environment.”

The pilot event at the Dolphins Youth Club will see representatives from the Youth Service and GFA Coaches, along with food and drink, fruit supplied by Golden Fruits Ltd, as well as water fountains provided by AquaGib.

Commenting on the project the Gibraltar FA General Secretary Ivan Robba said “Street football has long been the heart and soul of our footballing heritage in Gibraltar. Today, we are proud to launch this programme, providing a platform for our youngsters to develop their skills, foster friendships, and follow in the footsteps of legends like Lee Casciaro who began their journey on these very streets.

“It is also very exciting to join forces with His Majesty’s Government Ministries of Youth, Sport and Equality in this new project and use the power of football as a force for good in our community.”

Minister for Equality, Christian Santos, who has been in discussions with the association since earlier this year said “The Street Football programme is a fantastic project that the Youth Service is glad to be collaborating with the GFA on. This programme is open to all youngsters regardless of ability, promoting inclusivity and diversity. My thanks to the team at the GFA and my staff at the Youth Service for creating this great opportunity for young people.”

The programme was also welcomed by the Minister for Sports, Leslie Bruzon. “Most of us grew up playing street football in ‘el patio’, and today we launch a new programme which elevates the game to new heights. The Ministry for Sports is proud to be partnering with the GFA on this project which promises an exciting future. The Street Football programme invites all children aged 7 to 15 to join in a fun, relaxed, and inclusive environment. Let’s celebrate this exciting beginning and look forward to the positive impact it will have on our young generation.”