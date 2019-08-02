Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Gibraltar fair 2019 - starring Jedward

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
2nd August 2019

Jedward have been announced as one of the entertainment acts for this year's fair.

The Minister for Culture, Steven Linares accompanied by Miss Gibraltar Celine Bolanos, will officially inaugurate the Gibraltar Fair on August 23 at 7pm.

The organising team from the SDGG and Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS). will accompany Mr Linares.

The Fair will be held at the Rooke site in Queensway.

At the Fair, a varied range of rides for different age groups will be provided and are priced at £2. Additionally, there will also be tombolas, games and other side stalls including those being put up by local charitable and sporting organisations.

There will be various catering facilities at the fairground itself and one further outlet at the Family Pavilion. The Churros stall that proved so popular in past years will again be set up next to the Family Pavilion.

The other element of the Fair is the entertainment dimension. A full programme of daily events has been prepared for the Family Pavilion. The Family Pavilion is being organised by Europa FC. Admission to the Pavilion will be free of charge on all nights.

