Gibraltar Fair cancelled this year

The Gibraltar Fair will not be held this year in a bid to avoid large gatherings, the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group announced today.

The SDGG said the decision to cancel had “not been easy”, but was made following a consultation with the Gibraltar Government.

“The SDGG considers it has a social responsibility and must therefore ensure it does not create situations which are likely to bring about very large gatherings,” the group said in a statement.

The group said although this year’s event is cancelled they look forward to bringing back the fair to Gibraltar in 2021.

“Additionally, and as recently announced by the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, National Day will be organised in a different format to previous years,” the SDGG said.

“The SDGG is working alongside Gibraltar Cultural Services towards this and further details will be made public in the next few weeks.”