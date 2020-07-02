Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 2nd Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar Fair cancelled this year

Pic: Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
2nd July 2020

The Gibraltar Fair will not be held this year in a bid to avoid large gatherings, the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group announced today.
The SDGG said the decision to cancel had “not been easy”, but was made following a consultation with the Gibraltar Government.
“The SDGG considers it has a social responsibility and must therefore ensure it does not create situations which are likely to bring about very large gatherings,” the group said in a statement.
The group said although this year’s event is cancelled they look forward to bringing back the fair to Gibraltar in 2021.
“Additionally, and as recently announced by the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, National Day will be organised in a different format to previous years,” the SDGG said.
“The SDGG is working alongside Gibraltar Cultural Services towards this and further details will be made public in the next few weeks.”

Most Read

Local News

easyJet to resume Gib flights from July 20

Wed 1st Jul, 2020

Local News

Nearly all flats allocated at Hassan Centenary Terraces

Wed 1st Jul, 2020

Local News

First Gibraltar resident with Covid-19 detected in two weeks

Wed 1st Jul, 2020

Local News

Govt announces 10% import duty on personal shopping to encourage local consumption

Wed 1st Jul, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Calendar Club raise £26,000 for Calpe House

2nd July 2020

Local News
Gibraltar to march in solidarity for Black Lives Matter

2nd July 2020

Local News
GSD says protest shows ‘growing disconnect’ between Govt and the public

2nd July 2020

Local News
GSD says 10% personal import duty ‘requires more thought’

2nd July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020