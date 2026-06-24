Gibraltar Fair preparations under way for August event

Preparations are under way for the 2026 Gibraltar Fair, which will take place at the Ex-Rooke site from August 21 to August 29.

The annual event is being organised by the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group and Gibraltar Cultural Services, with work on the site set to commence shortly.

Organisers said the fair will once again feature a range of attractions aimed at different age groups, with all rides priced at £3.

In addition to the rides, there will be tombolas, games and other side stalls, including stalls operated by local charitable organisations. Food and drink outlets will also be available, alongside the traditional churros stall.

A daily programme of entertainment has been prepared for the Family Pavilion, which is being organised by Gibmedia Ltd.

Admission to the Family Pavilion will be free on all nights.

Organisers said a full programme of events will be released shortly.

For further information, members of the public can contact the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group on 56641000 or by email at forty@gibtelecom.net. Enquiries can also be directed to the Gibraltar Cultural Services Events Department on 20067236 or by email at info@culture.gi.