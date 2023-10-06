Gibraltar Festival for Young Musicians 2024 announced

The annual ‘Gibraltar Festival for Young Musicians’ will be taking place from 5th to 10th February 2024.

Youngsters who play instruments or enjoy singing are invited to participate.

The categories of classes include piano, brass, woodwind, percussion, vocal and strings, with competitive sections in every category where trophies and medals can be won.

Classes will be divided into Infant, Junior, Intermediate and Senior categories, and entry is open to solos, duets, ensembles, and choirs.

GIBFYM 2024 will see the return of the ‘Rock and Pop Class’, and aims to be a friendly environment where young people can perform.

An experienced UK music adjudicator, from the British and International Federation of Festivals, will provide positive and impartial feedback to all performers, helping to nurture and develop the children’s talents.

The Gala Concert will take place on Saturday, February 10, at the John Mackintosh Hall where the adjudicator will present to make the final decisions, and invite six local performers and six international performers to perform and compete for the Local Young Musician of the Year and Best International Musician Bursaries.

The adjudicator will also be adjudicating the top three school choirs competing for the “Best School Choir” as well as three ensembles.

Bursaries to be won:

The Young Musician of the Year: £500 Bursary

The Best International Musician: £250 Bursary

The Most Promising Local Senior: £250 Bursary

The Most Promising Local Intermediate £250 Bursary

The Most Promising Local Junior: £250 Bursary

The Most Promising Local Infant: £100 Bursary

The Best Local School Choir: £200 Bursary

The Best Local Ensemble: £100 Bursary

Trophies to be won:

Most Promising String Instrumentalist

Most Promising Brass Instrumentalist

Most Promising Woodwind Instrumentalist

Most Promising Percussion Instrumentalist

Most Promising Piano Instrumentalist

Most Promising Vocal Instrumentalist

Best Performance - £250 Prize

The closing date for festival entries is Friday 8th December 2023.

For further information, please e-mail info@gampa.gi

The Syllabus and entry forms can be downloaded from www.gampa.gi