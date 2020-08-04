Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 4th Aug, 2020

Gibraltar Finance joins international association steering global blockchain development

David Parody

By Chronicle Staff
4th August 2020

Gibraltar Finance, the Gibraltar Government body responsible for promoting Gibraltar as a financial services centre, has been accepted as a member of the Brussels-based International Association of Trusted Blockchain Applications [INATBA].

INATBA provides developers and users of distributed ledger technology [DLT] with a global forum where they can interact with regulators and policymakers to expedite the development of blockchain technology.

In a bid to support European decision makers in their efforts to bring blockchain technology to the mainstream, INATBA actively helps to inform high level regulatory debate.

The association broadly advocates for the seamless collaboration between national, regional, and global players in a bid to advance the policy initiatives that are informed by industry.

Initiated by the European Commission and launched in April 2019, the association already has a membership base of more than 150 organisations, from start-ups to key industry players of various sectors.

INATBA aims to become the go-to international organisation for convening public and private industry partners, with the support of powerful allies like the European Commission and key advisory bodies.

The association is supported by a Governing Advisory Board including organisations like OECD, World Food Program, the World Bank, and the United Nations, as well as 19 member governments.

Additionally, a separate Academic Advisory Board currently has 36 member experts representing 34 institutions from 16 countries.

Speaking earlier this year, the association’s first executive director, Mark Taverner, said INATBA would steer the global blockchain agenda by facilitating collaboration and convening direct exchange between public and private partners.

“Those discussions need to take place in order for this technology to achieve its true potential and make the world a more trusted, secure and liveable place for everyone,” he said.

“The strength, size and unique positioning of INATBA, coupled with the world-class quality of our diverse membership, equip us to drive the blockchain agenda not only in Europe but around the world,” he added.

“Working with our vibrant ecosystem, I am committed to ensuring that
INATBA is the first thought that springs to mind whenever blockchain, public policy, and cross-border cooperation are mentioned.”

Albert Isola, Gibraltar’s Minister for Digital and Financial Services, said Gibraltar Finance was delighted to be accepted into the association.

“In Gibraltar, we are committed to maintaining our status as a leading hub for blockchain innovation in the global sphere,” he said.

“Through collaboration and knowledge sharing, we believe that we can work with other INATBA members to create the best possible environment for users of DLT to grow and thrive.”

“While the Covid-19 pandemic has curtailed economic activity globally, we are continuing our efforts to future-proof Gibraltar’s status as a leader in the blockchain space.”

“Even in the midst of this market downtime, we remain relentless in our endeavour to ensure that the jurisdiction reaches new heights in the aftermath of the pandemic.”

“Joining INATBA gives expression to this ongoing effort.”

