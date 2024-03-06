Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 6th Mar, 2024

Gibraltar Financial Intelligence Unit attends Egmont Group meetings in Malta

By Chronicle Staff
6th March 2024

The Director of the GFIU, Edgar Lopez, and the Head of Operations (Legal), Carl Ramagge, recently attended the 24th Annual Egmont Working and Regional Groups Meetings in Malta.

These meetings are attended by FIUs from all over the world with over 420 delegates and 17 observer organisations. These meetings facilitate collaboration among FIUs on projects aimed at bolstering global efforts against money laundering, terrorist financing, and related predicate offences.

Mr Lopez participated in the Information Exchange Working Group, focusing on two key initiatives, enhancing data analysis through IT tools and cloud-based services for FIUs, and examining the role of FIUs in the National Risk Assessment process.

Mr Ramagge took part in the Policies and Procedures Working Group, focusing on support and compliance issues and ensuring FIU operational independence and autonomy.

The Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Units is an international body of FIUs from 174 jurisdictions.

It provides FIUs with a platform to securely exchange expertise and financial intelligence to combat money laundering, terrorist financing, and associated predicate crimes.

The GFIU has been a member since 2004, and it exchanges information regularly with its foreign counterparts.

The Director of the GFIU, Mr Lopez said: “The GFIU maintains a strong and collaborative working relationship with our Maltese counterparts, and we are deeply appreciative of the warm hospitality extended to us by them. This experience has provided us with another valuable opportunity to further strengthen partnerships with other jurisdictions.”

