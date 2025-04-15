Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 15th Apr, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar Fishing Club impresses at 32nd World Championships

By Chronicle Staff
15th April 2025

The Gibraltar Fishing Club has returned home from the 32nd World Championships held in the Algarve, Portugal. The prestigious international event featured 16 teams representing ten nations and showcased some of the finest talent in surfcasting.

Competing against strong international contenders, Gibraltar finished 4th overall, just two points shy of a bronze medal.

“This marks a remarkable achievement for a small nation competing at the highest level of the sport,” said a statement from the Government.

Gibraltar placed 4th day one, 9th place on day two which brought the overall ranking to 4th. Third place on day three, moving up to 3rd overall and 8th place on day four, finishing with a final overall ranking of 4th place.

The team composed of Charlie Carreras, Ayoub Ben Hamou, Dylan Dalli, Christian Dalli, and Trevor Dalli, with Michael Ballester serving as Team Captain, William Snailham as Assistant Captain, and Francis Dalli as Team Assistant.

A spokesperson for the Gibraltar Fishing Club said: “We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to our honorary member José Afonso for his mentorship, and a special thanks to Minister Leslie Bruzon, whose unwavering support since taking Office as Minister for Sports has helped make this success possible.”

Mr Bruzon in turn offered his warmest congratulations to the Gibraltar Fishing Club for their “outstanding performance”.

“Finishing just shy of the podium in a field of international competitors is a truly remarkable achievement that reflects the dedication, discipline and talent of our local anglers,” he said.

“This result is not only a source of pride for Gibraltar, but also a testament to how far the sport has come thanks to the commitment of the team, their leadership, and the support of mentors like José Afonso.”

“As Minister for Sports, I am proud to support clubs whose passion and professionalism continue to place Gibraltar on the world sporting map."

Most Read

Local News

Govt introduces new anti-avoidance tax measures

Mon 14th Apr, 2025

Local News

Charity fun run to be held on the runway

Mon 14th Apr, 2025

Features

Lottie’s story of love, care and determination through severe Spina Bifida diagnosis

Sun 13th Apr, 2025

Local News

RGP faces tough tech challenge

Sun 13th Apr, 2025

Local News

‘Tale of two cities’ art exhibition launched in Tangier

Mon 14th Apr, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th April 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Commissioner Ullger retires after 37 years

15th April 2025

Local News
Ministry of Equality delivers training workshops

15th April 2025

Local News
Ministers visit St Martin’s School

15th April 2025

Local News
Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust donates £1,000 to Attawassol

15th April 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025