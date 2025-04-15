Gibraltar Fishing Club impresses at 32nd World Championships

The Gibraltar Fishing Club has returned home from the 32nd World Championships held in the Algarve, Portugal. The prestigious international event featured 16 teams representing ten nations and showcased some of the finest talent in surfcasting.

Competing against strong international contenders, Gibraltar finished 4th overall, just two points shy of a bronze medal.

“This marks a remarkable achievement for a small nation competing at the highest level of the sport,” said a statement from the Government.

Gibraltar placed 4th day one, 9th place on day two which brought the overall ranking to 4th. Third place on day three, moving up to 3rd overall and 8th place on day four, finishing with a final overall ranking of 4th place.

The team composed of Charlie Carreras, Ayoub Ben Hamou, Dylan Dalli, Christian Dalli, and Trevor Dalli, with Michael Ballester serving as Team Captain, William Snailham as Assistant Captain, and Francis Dalli as Team Assistant.

A spokesperson for the Gibraltar Fishing Club said: “We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to our honorary member José Afonso for his mentorship, and a special thanks to Minister Leslie Bruzon, whose unwavering support since taking Office as Minister for Sports has helped make this success possible.”

Mr Bruzon in turn offered his warmest congratulations to the Gibraltar Fishing Club for their “outstanding performance”.

“Finishing just shy of the podium in a field of international competitors is a truly remarkable achievement that reflects the dedication, discipline and talent of our local anglers,” he said.

“This result is not only a source of pride for Gibraltar, but also a testament to how far the sport has come thanks to the commitment of the team, their leadership, and the support of mentors like José Afonso.”

“As Minister for Sports, I am proud to support clubs whose passion and professionalism continue to place Gibraltar on the world sporting map."