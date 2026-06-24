Gibraltar For Yes marks fifth anniversary of 2021 abortion referendum

Gibraltar For Yes on Wednesday marked the fifth anniversary of the 2021 abortion referendum, describing the vote as a defining moment in Gibraltar’s modern social and political history.

The group decribed how on June 24, 2021, Gibraltar voted decisively in favour of change with 7,656 people voting in favour and 4,520 voting against, endorsing legislation that allows abortion in specific circumstances and recognising the need for compassionate, safe and legal reproductive healthcare in Gibraltar.

"The road to that historic result was long and, at times, uncertain," Gibraltar For Yes said.

The result brought into force the Crimes (Amendment) Act 2019 and ended what Gibraltar For Yes described as "one of Europe’s most restrictive abortion regimes".

"Following the passing of the Crimes (Amendment) Act 2019 by Parliament in December, a referendum was originally scheduled for 19 March 2020," Gibraltar For Yes said.

"However, just days before polling day, with victory in our grasp after a long divisive campaign, the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic, led to the postponement of the vote. The referendum was delayed for over a year, with all campaigning suspended, before eventually taking place on 24 June 2021."

Gibraltar For Yes said it was proud to bring together a broad coalition of organisations and individuals who "believed that women in Gibraltar deserved dignity, compassion, and access to healthcare".

The group said the campaign was built on the courage of local activists, healthcare professionals, families, and supporters who were willing to speak openly about an issue that had for too long been surrounded by silence and stigma.

"As we reflect on this anniversary, we also remember the remarkable solidarity we received from beyond our shores," Gibraltar for Yes said.

"Throughout the campaign, messages of encouragement, expertise, and support arrived from reproductive rights organisations, healthcare advocates, legal experts, parliamentarians, and campaigners across the United Kingdom, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Spain, and many other countries. Their support reminded us that Gibraltar's struggle for reproductive rights formed part of a wider global movement for women's equality, bodily autonomy, and healthcare justice."

"Five years later, we recognise that the referendum was about far more than a single piece of legislation. It represented a collective decision by the people of Gibraltar to approach complex healthcare issues with compassion, evidence, and respect for individual circumstances."

"Today we honour everyone who contributed to that historic victory: the campaign volunteers, partner organisations, supporters at home and abroad, and above all the women whose experiences and voices helped shape the debate."

"The referendum of 24 June 2021 will remain a defining moment in Gibraltar's democratic history. Five years on, we continue to celebrate the courage, determination, and solidarity that made that change possible."

"At the same time, recent reversals of reproductive rights in the United States and attempts to restrict access to reproductive healthcare in parts of Europe serve as a reminder that progress cannot be taken for granted."

"As we mark this anniversary, we remain committed to safeguarding the hard-won reproductive rights achieved by the people of Gibraltar and to supporting those around the world who continue to fight for equality, dignity, and bodily autonomy."