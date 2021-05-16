Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 16th May, 2021

Gibraltar free of Covid for first time in 10 months

By Chronicle Staff
16th May 2021

There are zero active cases of Covid-19 within Gibraltar’s resident and visitor population, the Gibraltar Government said on Sunday, the first time the Rock has been free of the virus in 10 months.

Although there have been no new resident cases for the last six weeks, Sunday marked the first time with zero active resident and visitor cases in Gibraltar since the July 21, 2020.

But even as it confirmed the positive news, the Gibraltar Government underscored the need for caution against the backdrop of mounting concern about new variants in other parts of the world.

The announcement came a day before trvallers from England are allowed to resume foreign travel.

Gibraltar is on the UK Government's green list, meaning travellers will not need to isolate on return to England and, as from Monday, will not require a PCR test prior to travelling to Gibraltar.

That testing requirement is being kept under review and could change at short notice, however, as the number of cases of the Indian variant detected in the UK continues to increase.

“We welcome this fantastic news a day before the UK reopens their travel corridor with Gibraltar and begin welcoming British tourists," said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, reacting to new that Gibraltar was Covid-free.

"This gives me great confidence that we are on the right track to recuperating life before this pandemic."

"Although this achievement is a step in the right direction, we must still be cautious."

"The concerning news reported by the Prime Minister, Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP, late on Friday, about the prevalence of the new, so-called, Indian Variants (B.1.617.1/2) must, nonetheless give us pause for thought and we will keep under constant review the possibility of requiring testing for arrivals from the UK, given the large numbers of cases of that variant now being reported by the UK."

