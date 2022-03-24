Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 24th Mar, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar freezes assets linked to six names on Russia sanctions list

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
24th March 2022

By Brian Reyes and Francesco Guarascio, Reuters. Authorities in Gibraltar have frozen the assets of six individuals and entities whose names appear on UK and EU sanctions lists following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Details of the move were revealed by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo during a Direct Democracy programme on Radio Gibraltar. He said the...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Superyacht linked to Russian billionaire arrested in Gibraltar over admiralty claim

Mon 21st Mar, 2022

Local News

RGP warns of teenage ‘revenge’ sexts

Wed 23rd Mar, 2022

Local News

Two stars tie the knot on the Rock

Fri 18th Mar, 2022

Local News

Ukrainian children who found safety in Gib to be afforded schooling

Tue 22nd Mar, 2022

Brexit

CM talks Brexit with Truss, Madrid expects ‘significant progress’ in March 28 round

Tue 22nd Mar, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th March 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Drama festival judge see huge potential in Gib’s young actors

24th March 2022

Sports
Scoreless draw between Gibraltar and Grenada in first match this year

23rd March 2022

Local News
Windswept tribute honours memory of submariners lost off Gibraltar 100 years ago

23rd March 2022

Local News
RGP warns of teenage ‘revenge’ sexts

23rd March 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022