Mon 28th Feb, 2022

Gibraltar Government eases immigration rules Ukrainian nationals with Schengen visas

The Ukrainian flag flies over No.6 Convent Place.

By Chronicle Staff
28th February 2022

The Gibraltar Government has waived visa requirements for Ukrainian national who hold multiple entry Schengen visas.

The move was announced over the weekend, when the Government published a direction under section 11A of Immigration, Asylum and Refugee Act to allow Ukrainian nationals who are holders of valid multiple entry Schengen Visas to enter and remain in Gibraltar for a limited period without the need for a valid entry permit under section 12(1) of that Act.

“Qualifying Ukrainian nationals will not require a valid visa to enter Gibraltar,” No.6 Convent Place said.

The move comes as thousands of people, among them a Gibraltarian man and his Ukrainian family, flee fighting in Ukraine.

