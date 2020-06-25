Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 25th Jun, 2020

Gibraltar Government opens applications for Scholarship Awards 2020

By Chronicle Staff
25th June 2020

The Department of Education yesterday opened the application window for scholarship awards for the 2020/2021 academic year.

The application window allows eligible applicants to apply for funding for educational courses in UK universities, the University of Gibraltar and Distance Learning courses.

Students who meet the eligibility criteria and are currently enrolled in Gibraltar schools and are therefore eligible for a mandatory award will receive additional information via their respective schools in the coming days.

Applicants who are not of school age and are no longer eligible for a mandatory scholarship are encouraged to apply for a Discretionary Scholarship Award using the form online. This process should be used for courses which require physical attendance to an institution at any point in the coming academic year 2020/2021.

Applicants who wish to undertake a Distance Learning programme delivered entirely online should apply for a Distance Learning Scholarship Award using the form available on the Department of Education’s website, the Government has advised.

The application is a two-step process with applicants required to complete an online form and subsequently provide the required additional evidence electronically. Both steps of the application must be completed prior to the application deadline for the application to be considered.

The deadline for the submission of new applications is 15:30 on Wednesday July 15, 2020.

Additionally, the continuation of studies form for those students currently afforded funding under a mandatory or discretionary scholarship is now available online.

The Department of Education would like to remind students that completion of this form is required in order to access funding for the academic year 2020/2021. Students are only asked to submit the continuation of studies application form once they have received official confirmation of their results from their University.

All applications must be submitted electronically using the forms available on
www.education.gov.gi.

Interested individuals who have any queries should seek advice from the Advisory Service at the Department of Education.

