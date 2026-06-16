Gibraltar Government to update lottery tickets as from Draw 17

The Gibraltar Government will introduce a new format and design for its Lottery tickets from Draw 17 of 2026 as part of efforts to modernise their presentation and improve clarity for participants.

The updated tickets will be produced in a revised size, allowing a full set of shares to be printed on a standard A4 sheet.

According to the Government, the change supports the move to digital printing and is intended to improve print quality, consistency and production efficiency.

“The revised design adopts a more modern and simplified layout, with the ticket image becoming the central visual element,” the Government said.

“As part of this change, photographers will be formally acknowledged, with photographic credit appearing directly on the ticket itself.”

The reverse of the ticket has been redesigned to improve readability and make essential information clearer to the public.

All tickets will also include a prominent ‘18+’ indicator, reaffirming that participation in the Gibraltar Government Lottery is restricted to adults.