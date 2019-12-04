Gibraltar has been showcased at the international film festival in Marrakech

Gibraltar has been showcased at the world renowned Marrakech International Film Festival with the movie ‘In your eyes I see my country’.

The movie was partly filmed on the Rock during the Gibraltar World Music Festival in 2015 by the award winning film maker Kamal Hachkar.

A French director of Moroccan descent he started the documentary in Gibraltar and brought over a group of Israeli musicians with Moroccan heritage such as Néta Elkayam and Amit Hai Cohen to cross the Strait by boat after performing in the GWMF in order to rediscover their roots.

The Marrakech International Film Festival was created in 2001 by the King Mohammed VI to promote arts and the film industry in Morocco. Renewing the dialogue between talents and intellects, encouraging diversity and building bridges between different cultures and countries, the Marrakech International Film Festival has become a crossroad where great national and international actors, producers, film makers and directors are gathered every year.

Personalities from the seventh art from all over the world compose the juries, important delegations are present for the tributes to their countries and a large number of diversified films are shown to the public. All this and more allows the Festival to become an iconic event in the world of cinema and Morocco is now a privileged destination for major movie productions. American director, producer, actor and environmentalist Robert Redford has already confirmed his presence in Marrakech to receive the Festival’s Etoile d’Or award in recognition of his prodigious career.

Four other great names in cinema will be celebrated at the Festival this year such as veteran French filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier, the Oscar awarded actress Marion Cotillard, Moroccan cinema's shining stars Mouna Fettou and Bollywood icon Priyanka Chopra.

“Gibraltar symbolically means a lot to me in terms of its culture and its history. The symbolism of traversing the route that the parents of the artists took to their destination is very emotional to witness”, said Mr Hachkar

BrightMed and Gibraltar World Music Festival are credited in the film due to the support the director received for the production of this movie, Yan Delgado and Fatosh Eliana Delgado, were invited to participate on the red carpet on the December 3 in Marrakech.

About the movie

‘In your eyes I see my country’ shows how Néta Elkayam and Amit, musicians living in Jerusalem, embark on a journey to Morocco, their grandparents’ native country, to discover the roots of the cultural and existential legacies they have been bequeathed. They want to visit houses left behind and neighbours who stayed, assuage the angst of out-of-placeness, and witness first-hand a reality where Jews and Muslims live and continue to live together without war.