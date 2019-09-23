This year is the Gibraltar Hearing Issues and Tinnitus Association 10th Anniversary and it is trying to make it “a memorable and fruitful one”.

It has planned a number of events for its campaign week and everyone is welcome and encouraged to join in.

This evening there is a hearing services and assistive communications workshop in the lecture room in John Mackintosh Hall between 8pm and 10pm. There will be a number of stalls with information and local knowledgeable professionals who can offer advise on their services.

On Wednesday in the same room between 8pm and 10pm there will be a hearing issues support workshop. Membership and volunteer recruitment will be on going and members of the GHITA committee will be available to answer any questions.

On Friday in the Charles Hunt room at John Mackintosh Hall between 7pm and 10pm there will be a GHITA talk on the election manifesto wishlist with its chairperson Edgar Triay.