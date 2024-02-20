Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Gibraltar Heritage Trust launch online survey on the “Public and Our Heritage’

By Chronicle Staff
20th February 2024

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust has launched the first of a series of short online surveys which aim to get a feel for support and public perception of heritage.

The survey ‘The Public and Our Heritage’ went live on the Trust’s Flag Day on Tuesday this week and will remain open until Wednesday February 28.

“Information gathered will be used to inform how the interactions between the public and our heritage can be improved and in doing so strengthen the support for wider improvements to the heritage environment,” said a statement from the Trust.

The link to the survey is available on the Gibraltar Heritage website and social media platforms, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter just search @GibHeritage.

More information on website www.gibraltarheritagetrust.org.gi

