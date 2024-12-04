Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Gibraltar Heritage Trust receives TOUR TALK system donation from GHITA

By Chronicle Staff
4th December 2024

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust has received a TOUR TALK system donation from the Gibraltar Hearing Issues and Tinnitus Association (GHITA), enhancing the accessibility and inclusivity of its guided tours for individuals with hearing difficulties.

Tour Talk is billed as state-of-the-art and the GHT said it will significantly enhance the accessibility and inclusivity of its guided tours and heritage activities.

The TOUR TALK system is a wireless communication device that allows clear and effective communication between guides and participants, particularly benefitting individuals with hearing difficulties. It ensures that everyone, regardless of their hearing abilities, can fully engage with the rich history and cultural narratives that the Gibraltar Heritage Trust is committed to sharing.

"We are incredibly grateful to GHITA for this thoughtful and meaningful gesture. This system will make our tours more inclusive, ensuring that visitors with hearing challenges can participate fully in exploring Gibraltar’s unique heritage. We look forward to integrating this technology into our programs and providing an even better experience for all," said Trust Chairman Ian Balestrino.

GHITA Chairperson, Edgar Triay, added that it was GHITA’s mission is to make Gibraltar more accessible for individuals with hearing issues.

“By providing the Gibraltar Heritage Trust with this TOUR TALK system, we hope to bridge gaps in accessibility and promote inclusivity in all aspects of cultural engagement. We are proud to partner with the Trust in preserving and sharing Gibraltar’s heritage,” he said.

The Trust will now take some time to familiarise themselves with the system and said it looks forward to offering it as part of its tours and walks programme in the new year.

