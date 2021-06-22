Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 22nd Jun, 2021

Gibraltar History Lectures return for a seventh series

Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
22nd June 2021

The University of Gibraltar’s ‘Gibraltar History Lectures’ will return for a seventh series on July 2.

These free events aim to educate and enhance the community’s knowledge of Gibraltar-related subjects as well as stimulate discussions and debate.

The event kicks off with a talk titled ‘Gibraltar Calling: 145 years of telephone services’ by Malcolm Beanland.

“What a delight it is to announce the seventh series of our Gibraltar History Lectures and welcome new and familiar faces on campus to learn about Gibraltar’s diverse history,” the University of Gibraltar’s Director of Professional Development and Continuing Education said.

“Part One of our programme presents a fine mix of telephony; heritage; intriguing centuries old maps – then and now; where do we come from and the origins of our own campus walls.”

Delivered by expert guest speakers, Gibraltar History Lectures have been developed in conjunction with the University’s Silver Education Key Advisory Group.

This group represents a direct link to Gibraltar’s over 60+ community who have been an important part of the University’s development so far.

In order to safeguard attendees, entry to all Gibraltar History Lectures will require proof of vaccination card upon arrival on campus, those who are unvaccinated must wear a mask throughout the lecture.

For full information on all lectures of the series and information on how to book a free space visit: www.unigib.edu.gi/historylectures/

