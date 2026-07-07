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Tue 7th Jul, 2026

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Sports

Maccabi Gibraltar 45+ beats Mexico at Maccabiah Games

By Stephen Ignacio
7th July 2026

Maccabi Gibraltar are participating in the Maccabiah 2026 tournament, where they will play five matches before the medal position match on July 12.

Maccabi Gibraltar's Futsal Masters 45+ team suffered a 5-1 defeat against Israel 45+ 3 in their opening fixture of the Maccabiah 2026 Games.

Gibraltar returned to action two days later against Mexico, where they bounced back with a convincing victory.

A 7-3 win gave the Gibraltar side plenty to celebrate as they prepared for their next match, which will see them face Israel's Masters 45+ .

The match is due to take place this evening and can be watched via livestream.

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