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Thu 9th Jul, 2026

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Sports

Second defeat for Gibraltar U16 girls in Valleta

By Stephen Ignacio
9th July 2026

Gibraltar U16 girls faced Moldova on Wednesday in what had been hoped would be an opportunity for the team to notch up a positive result from their participation in the U16 EuroBasket Division C group matches in Valletta, Malta.
The Gibraltar U16 girls finished the first quarter on a positive note as they led 16-14 on the scoreboard. However, a slow start to the second quarter saw them concede ten unanswered points almost immediately, allowing Moldova to climb back into the lead and open up a 26-16 advantage with four minutes left before half-time. Gibraltar were unable to score during the opening six minutes of the quarter.
With the damage done, Gibraltar eventually started to find their way back into the match, adding three points to their tally. They had, however, left it a little too late to react and Moldova continued to build on their momentum, adding to their own score whilst stalling Gibraltar's offensive efforts.
There was nevertheless a different ambience and attitude to Gibraltar's response compared to previous matches. Having played in the Cádiz provincial leagues, the players showed greater experience and fluency in their play, battling back despite the deficit.
Moldova maintained their lead into the half-time break with a 33-21 scoreline, leaving the Gibraltar U16 girls to reflect on how they had been restricted to just five points in the second quarter.
Although the Gibraltar U16s managed to slow Moldova down in both the third and fourth quarters, restricting them to 12 and nine points respectively, they were unable to fare much better themselves. Gibraltar failed to reach double figures in either quarter.
The Gibraltar U16s eventually finished on the wrong end of a 54-38 defeat in their second match. Their opening fixture had also ended in defeat against Albania, with Gibraltar again scoring 38 points, albeit against Albania's 96.
The Gibraltar U16 girls are back in action today when they face Armenia, with tip-off scheduled for 1.30pm. Armenia are among the strongest teams in the competition.

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