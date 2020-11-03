Gibraltar honours Customs officer who died on duty
An emotional ceremony was held today to honour the memory of Customs Officer Neil Piñero, who died while on active duty in October 2017 in the area of Emerson’s Place. A memorial plaque was unveiled along the shore and the road was renamed in his honour under the new name, Neil Piñero Road. Chief Minister...
