Gibraltar ‘in a strong place’ for life after Brexit, Governor says
Gibraltar is in a strong place as it prepares to leave the European Union alongside the UK on January 31 and enters the second phase of Brexit, Lieutenant General Ed Davis said in an interview before he steps down from the post on February 18. Speaking to the Chronicle, Lt Gen Davis said the agreements...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here