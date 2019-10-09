Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Gibraltar International Drama Festival 2020

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
9th October 2019

The Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced the Gibraltar International Drama Festival which will take place at the Ince’s Hall Theatre between March 16 and 21.

The festival is open to any drama group and will be of a competitive nature, with adjudication.

There will be a main prize with a trophy of £1,000 for the Best Play. Additional awards include: best actor, best actress, best director, amongst others. Non-competitive entries will also be accepted.

A small grant will be payable to each group entering the festival, to help with expenses on props, costumes, etc.

Entry forms and full conditions are now available from the Gibraltar Cultural Services at the John Mackintosh Hall or by email: info@culture.gi or www.culture.gi.

Closing date for entries is January, 20 next year.

