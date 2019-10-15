Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 15th Oct, 2019

Features

Gibraltar International Song Festival celebrates 10th anniversary show

Johnny Bugeja

By Joe Adambery
15th October 2019

It finally arrived, the ten year anniversary of our music institution song festival. I have said before that we should preserve and continue to nurture this festival because it serves as an important date in our social calendar and it gives our songwriters a chance to compete in home ground against international competition. I can’t...

