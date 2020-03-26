Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 26th Mar, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar invited to join in digital ‘Earth Hour’

By Chronicle Staff
26th March 2020

Earth Hour, a movement that encourages people to switch off their lights for the environment, will take place this Saturday at 8.30pm.

Skylines will darken as people unite in recognition of the climate emergency and the challenge climate change presents to our communities.

As in previous years, Gibraltar will participate by switching off lights on the North Face of the Rock and the Moorish Castle for the weekend, the Gibraltar Government said yesterday.

The Minister for Environment Dr John Cortes is inviting people to support the campaign by setting aside an hour to switch off lights and consider ways in which they can lighten their carbon footprint.

“The world has come together to fight an invisible enemy - the coronavirus,” Dr Cortes said.

“The global unity and ‘yes we can’ response could be extended to deal with the climate emergency. Earth Hour provides us with a good opportunity to remind us of the need to urgently act against the other invisible challenge – climate change.”

Supporters of Earth Hour usually congregate to raise awareness of climate issues.

This year following lockdown restrictions, the Office of the Commissioner for the Sustainable Development and Future Generations is reminding everyone to stay home and asking supporters to record short podcasts on their mobile phones which end with: ‘For us and future generations. Gibraltar we can do it’.

Podcasts can be posted on Twitter or Facebook and those which carry the #hashtags - #earthhour #gibraltar and #futuregenerationsgib will be shared widely as part of a campaign.

Mayor of Gibraltar, John Gonçalves, will initiate the podcast campaign releasing his own message at midday today and in support of this important cause.

Started by WWF as a symbolic lights-out event in Sydney in 2007, Earth Hour engages millions of people in switching off their lights to show support for our planet.

Professor Daniella Tilbury, Commissioner for Sustainable Development and Future Generations, who formed part of the WWF Australia team that created Earth Hour in 2007, said: “Earth Hour goes far beyond the symbolic action of switching off and has become a catalyst for driving major changes.

The need to come together has never been greater. The coronavirus has shown us the importance of mutual solidarity and preventative action - our environment, our health, our economy and well-being depend on it.”

Most Read

Local News

easyJet confirm 10 flights over next week

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

EasyJet announces further flight cancellations

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

UK nurses flown to Gib to bolster GHA resources, army to assist with logistics

Sun 22nd Mar, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar to announce ‘even more draconian measures’ as Spain locks down to fight virus

Sun 15th Mar, 2020

Local News

Gib passengers homeward bound after Malaga tarmac drama

Tue 17th Mar, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th March 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Youth Service holds digital art session in isolation

26th March 2020

Local News
Public donates an ‘incredible’ £500,000 to GHA

26th March 2020

Local News
Emergency or critical national infrastructure works allowed to continue

26th March 2020

Local News
On both sides of the border, unions welcome Covid-19 economic measures

26th March 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020