Sun 20th Oct, 2019

Gibraltar is ‘ready for Brexit’, Chief Secretary says

By Chronicle Staff
20th October 2019

Gibraltar has contingency plans in place and is “ready for Brexit”, the head of the Rock’s civil service said on Thursday night. Chief Secretary Darren Grech was speaking on GBC during the broadcaster’s electoral coverage and told reporter Ros Astengo that the public sector had spent years preparing Gibraltar for departure from the European Union....

