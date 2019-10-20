Gibraltar is ‘ready for Brexit’, Chief Secretary says
Gibraltar has contingency plans in place and is “ready for Brexit”, the head of the Rock’s civil service said on Thursday night. Chief Secretary Darren Grech was speaking on GBC during the broadcaster’s electoral coverage and told reporter Ros Astengo that the public sector had spent years preparing Gibraltar for departure from the European Union....
