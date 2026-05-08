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Fri 8th May, 2026

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Sports

Gibraltar joins World Boxing

By Stephen Ignacio
8th May 2026

Gibraltar boxing community this Friday evening celebrates a milestone as it joins World Boxing.
In an announcement this evening the Gibraltar Boxing Association stated it “application for membership has officially been endorsed by the Executive Board of World Boxing — marking an exciting step forward for our athletes, coaches, and the future of Olympic-style boxing in Gibraltar.
“We’re honoured to join a growing global boxing community and look forward to continuing the development of the sport both locally and internationally.
This is just the beginning.”
World Boxing for it part announced the endorsement of Gibraltar stating “ The National Federation for boxing in Gibraltar has had its application for membership endorsed by the Executive Board of World Boxing. The endorsement means that World Boxing now has 176 member National Federations made-up of 123 ‘Full Members’, one ‘Associate Member’ and 52 ‘Endorsed Members’.”

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