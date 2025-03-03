Gibraltar Literary Festival set for November

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministries of Culture and Tourism, announced the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival will be held from November 10 to 16.

Minister for Culture and Tourism, Christan Santos , said he was delighted to confirm the dates for this year’s event.

“I encourage locals and visitors to pencil in these dates so as not to miss out on this integral event in Gibraltar’s social and cultural calendar,” he said.

“The Festival is part of my tourism led events strategy and I know Festival Director Seamus Byrne and his team are working hard to ensure this year’s offerings live up to the success of previous Festivals."