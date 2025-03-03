Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 3rd Mar, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar Literary Festival set for November

Archive photo by Johnny Bugeja of a pop-up book store at the Literary Festival.

By Chronicle Staff
3rd March 2025

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministries of Culture and Tourism, announced the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival will be held from November 10 to 16.

Minister for Culture and Tourism, Christan Santos , said he was delighted to confirm the dates for this year’s event.

“I encourage locals and visitors to pencil in these dates so as not to miss out on this integral event in Gibraltar’s social and cultural calendar,” he said.

“The Festival is part of my tourism led events strategy and I know Festival Director Seamus Byrne and his team are working hard to ensure this year’s offerings live up to the success of previous Festivals."

Most Read

Brexit

No deal means Brexit ‘hammer will fall’ at border, CM says

Fri 28th Feb, 2025

Local News

Bossino ‘shocked and alarmed’ by metal structure screwed to Moorish Castle’s outer wall

Fri 28th Feb, 2025

Features

A man’s life saved after cardiac arrest at work

Wed 26th Feb, 2025

Local News

Childline refers 12 children in a month to domestic abuse service

Mon 3rd Mar, 2025

Local News

Draft law signals tougher stance on assaults on police and emergency workers

Mon 3rd Mar, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd March 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt ‘will not rest’ until Gib removed from EU high-risk list

3rd March 2025

Local News
Spring Visual Arts Competition 2025 with prizes up to £3,000

3rd March 2025

Local News
Gibraltar Youth Service launches inaugural Youth Achievement Awards to celebrate young leaders

3rd March 2025

Local News
Draft law signals tougher stance on assaults on police and emergency workers

3rd March 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025