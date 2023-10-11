Gibraltar Literature Week speakers announced

Speakers for this years’ Gibraltar Literature Week have been announced.

The event, organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services and sponsored by the John Mackintosh Educational Trust, will run between November, 6 and 11.

The event will feature a week-long programme dedicated to giving a platform to local authors and to encourage and foster interest in reading, writing and literature in all its forms and genres.

The Week will also deliver school visits and events, press articles, radio interviews, storytelling and more.

The established ‘An Audience With…’ sessions of talks and interviews will be opened by the mayor, Ms Carmen Gomez, discussing the moments of her life that influenced her writing and her trajectory to Mayor of Gibraltar.

Other contributors include Richard Garcia MBE, Louis Emmitt-Stern, Sonia Golt, Ros Astengo, Juan Carlos Teuma, Jonathan Pizarro, Darren Fa and Keith Madeira, and Claire Montado with Beatrice Garcia.

The subjects of the talks will include the challenges in researching Gibraltar’s social history; writing for stage and screen; the benefits of writing and reading on our health; a career documented in photographs; the challenges of writing a true-crime book; the importance of telling our Gibraltar stories; discussion on Gibraltar’s fortifications, and the forgotten narratives of the women of Gibraltar.

The ’Lightning Talks’, a new addition last year, returns to the programme on Friday 10th November.

The evening will see a selection of speakers in ‘lightning’ ten-minute presentations.

There will be talks by Dr Sonia Montiel-Lopez, Stephen Cumming GA, Dr Ryan Asquez, Julian Felice and Beatrice Garcia with the audience gaining an insight into PhD research into mobile technology and its impact on Gibraltar’s education and schools; scripting and researching for a TV documentary; how Gibraltar’s fascinating history can be relayed through a modern medium; a playwright’s journey in London, and an illustrator’s input in a writing retreat in Ghana.

The ‘An Audience With…’ and ‘Lightning Talks’ will be held the John Mackintosh Hall.

More details of an evening of poetry and music, celebrating Gibraltarian identity as part of the week, will be released shortly.

This year international author Gareth P Jones will also be participating, showcasing his writing via music, delivering fun, interactive sessions based on his books at the John Mackintosh Theatre.

Tickets for Gibraltar Literature Week are now on sale at www.buytickets.gi

These can also be purchased from GCS at the John Mackintosh Hall reception from 9am to 4pm, Monday to Friday.

For more information contact the Development Unit on 200 40843 or email development@culture.gov.gi