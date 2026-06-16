Gibraltar maritime delegation returns from Posidonia 2026

The Minister for the Port and Maritime Affairs, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, has returned from Posidonia 2026 in Athens where officials and private sector representatives promoted the Rock’s maritime services and met with stakeholders from across the sector.

The delegation included the Captain of the Port, John Ghio, representatives from the Gibraltar Maritime Administration and figures from Gibraltar’s maritime, bunkering, shipping and legal sectors.

Operating from the Gibraltar Maritime Services stand, the delegation held meetings with shipowners, operators, service providers and international maritime stakeholders throughout the week.

The visit also highlighted collaboration between the Gibraltar Port Authority, the Gibraltar Maritime Administration and private sector partners in promoting Gibraltar’s maritime offering and its position as a competitive maritime jurisdiction.

Mr Ghio represented the Gibraltar Port Authority on the Ship Energy panel, entitled ‘Putting Ports on the Decarbonisation Map’, contributing to discussions on the role of ports in the energy transition and pathways towards decarbonisation.

The Gibraltar stand also welcomed the British Ambassador to Greece, Matthew Lodge, and was used to showcase Gibraltar’s strategic location and its position as a Mediterranean bunkering hub.

Before returning to Gibraltar, Ms Arias-Vasquez hosted the Gibraltar Reception for industry partners, sponsors and international contacts.

Mrs Arias-Vasquez, Mr Ghio and Gibraltar Maritime Services Director of Business Development Aaron Lopez also attended a reception hosted by the Greek Minister for Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Vasilis Kikilias.

Mr Ghio also attended a further reception hosted by the British Embassy in Athens.

“Posidonia has once again proved to be an extremely valuable event for Gibraltar,” Mr Ghio said.

“The Gibraltar Maritime Services stand was busy throughout the week and the feedback we received from industry partners was very positive.”

“Our presence in Athens allows us to engage directly with the global shipping community and to demonstrate, in a very practical way, the strength of Gibraltar’s maritime proposition.”

“I was also pleased to represent the Gibraltar Port Authority, and GMS more broadly, at the Ship Energy panel on decarbonisation.”

“Ports have an important role to play in the energy transition, and Gibraltar is committed to being part of that discussion in a practical, responsible and commercially realistic way.”

Ms Arias-Vasquez said the visit had strengthened her confidence in Gibraltar’s maritime sector and the opportunities ahead.

“I have returned from Posidonia with even greater confidence in Gibraltar’s maritime sector and in the opportunities that lie ahead,” she said.

“Gibraltar’s maritime industry is one of the pillars of our economy, and Posidonia gave us an important opportunity to promote our Port, our Maritime Services and our local operators directly to the global shipping industry.”

“I was particularly pleased to see the strength of the Gibraltar delegation and the collaboration between Gibraltar Maritime Services and our private sector partners.”

“I want to thank the team at the Gibraltar Port Authority for organising the visit, and all the sponsors who contributed to Gibraltar’s stand.”

“This was an excellent example of public and private sector partnership working together to promote Gibraltar internationally.”