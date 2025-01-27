Gibraltar marks 80 years since Auschwitz liberation on Holocaust Memorial Day

A solemn ceremony was held on Monday at the Holocaust memorial in Commonwealth Park, marking 80 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

Holocaust Memorial Day has been marked globally with initiatives based on the theme of ‘For a Better Future’.

At Commonwealth Park, Gibraltar remembered all of those who lost their lives during the Holocaust.



The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, the Governor Sir Ben Bathurst, the President of the Jewish community in Gibraltar James Levy, the Leader of the Opposition Keith Azopardi, and Government Ministers Sir Joe Bossano, Dr John Cortes, Christian Santos, and Pat Orfila.

Various local religious leaders were also in attendance, as well as members of the Jewish community and representatives from Gibraltar’s secondary schools.

Addressing those in attendance, Mr Picardo said the travesty of the past must be used to combat hatred in the modern day.

“In solemn remembrance, we honour the memory of the millions lost in the Holocaust and in other genocides throughout history, including those in Rwanda, Cambodia and Bosnia,” Mr Picardo said.

“Under the theme of ‘For a Better Future’, let us reflect on the resilience of the human spirit in the face of unimaginable suffering.”

“May the stories of these victims inspire us to stand against hatred and intolerance in all forms.”

“Let us renew our commitment to remembrance and fostering understanding, compassion and justice for every human being, ensuring that the lessons of the past guide us towards a more hopeful and inclusive future.”

The Last Post was played by the Gibraltar Band and Drums Association, which was followed by a two-minute silence.

The Governor echoed Mr Picardo’s message.

“The theme for this year is For a Better Future, we must remain vigilant to counter hatred and injustice, and strive to create a world where every individual is valued and respected,” Sir Ben said.

“Inflicting suffering on one another benefits nobody.”

“Education is the key to renouncing hate and prejudice wherever we encounter it and to break down the barriers that may exist between us.

“The future therefore lies in our actions building bridges, fostering dialogue and promoting understanding.”

“Let us pledge to be advocates for peace and of human rights and create a brighter more inclusive future.”

Mr Picardo told the Chronicle that “the challenges of the modern world seem to be no different to the challenges that the world has faced before.”

“I think the message this year is a well-chosen one, which is to try and look forward to a better future and to try and think hard about what it is that we have to do to seek to secure that for the future,” he said.

“As we look forward, we are doing everything we need to, to secure that better future to ensure that there is never another holocaust, another genocide again.”

“Since we started celebrating Holocaust Memorial Day after 2011, we have always counted with the support of all the community across the cultural and religious divide.”

“People of all religions and none are coming together to say that ‘Holocaust, a genocide, never again’.”

“You can't imagine that there would be anyone in Gibraltar who might not want to support that feeling.”

Mr Levy underscored the importance of commemorating Holocaust Memorial Day.

“I think it's vital, because people shouldn't forget what happened,” he said.

“Thank God, in a place like Gibraltar, people get on together and we hope that we will never see any major anti-Semitism.”

“We had some after the war in Israel, but I think it's calmed down.”

“Unfortunately, it's become quite fashionable to be anti-Semitic and also perhaps anti-Islamic.”

“I think we have to see what unites us, how we work together, how we get on together and help each other.”

“I think this reminds us, and I think the Governor and the Chief Minister spoke very well.”

The Jewish community will also be holding a synagogue service in April for further commemorations, which will include selected readings.

The Minister for Equality, Christian Santos, said: “The Holocaust will forever be one of the darkest periods in human history.”

“We will continue to commemorate this day to remind ourselves that racism and hatred to not have a place in our society.”

“My ministry will continue to raise awareness of the dangers of propaganda, dehumanisation and divisions in community which can so sadly escalate to discrimination and persecution.”

“This year’s theme for the Memorial Day is ‘For a Better Future’. We will learn from the past to ensure future generations are able to enjoy a peaceful and brighter tomorrow.”

On Monday evening, secondary school students who visited Auschwitz as part of the Learning for Auschwitz scheme gave a presentation on their experiences of visiting the camp.