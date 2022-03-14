Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 14th Mar, 2022

Gibraltar marks ‘particularly special’ Commonwealth Day in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year

By Chronicle Staff
14th March 2022

Gibraltar will mark Commonwealth Day today and this year is “particularly special” as Queen Elizabeth marks her Platinum Jubilee, the Gibraltar Government said.

“As a tangible demonstration of the strength of Gibraltar’s relationship with the Commonwealth, the Government of Gibraltar is pleased to announce its intention to erect an 8m flag mast at Commonwealth Park, with plans to also uplight the underside of the fabric structure located near the centre of the park,” the Government said.

“The plans have been submitted to the Development and Planning Commission for consideration.”

The theme for this year is “Delivering a Common Future”, which is celebrated by over 2.4 billion people across the Commonwealth family of nations.

“Whilst the Government of Gibraltar has continued to negotiate Gibraltar’s future relationship with the European Union, it has also sought to continue to develop and deepen its relationships across the Commonwealth,” a spokesman for No.6 Convent Place said, as it listed the work it has carried out to build on this relationship.

In 2019 Gibraltar joined the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC), the business arm of the Commonwealth and an office was opened in Gibraltar last year.

The CWEIC aims to promote trade and investment across all countries and territories of the Commonwealth by linking its Strategic Partners, which includes the Government of Gibraltar, with each other.

Government minister Samantha Sacramento, in her capacity as CPA Chair of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians of the British Island and Mediterranean Region, attended the Global Women Political Leaders Forum in Reykjavik, Iceland, in November 2021.

Gibraltar also participates annually in the Commonwealth Youth Parliament which aims to bring together potential future young parliamentarians and teach them the fundamentals behind the processes of Parliament as an institution which underpins democracy and good governance.

The Government spokesman said it expects to send a youth delegation to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) which will take place in Rwanda later this year and which will highlight the way Commonwealth countries are innovating, connecting and transforming to help achieve goals such as tackling climate change and enhancing trade.

In the summer, the Gibraltar flag will once again fly proudly during the Commonwealth Games which this year take place in Birmingham. Gibraltar has taken part in every single Games and for many of our athletes they represent the pinnacle of their sporting careers.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who has responsibility for relations with the Commonwealth, Dr Joseph Garcia, said: “This year, Commonwealth Day is particularly special as it marks the year in which Her Majesty The Queen, the Head of the Commonwealth, celebrates her Platinum Jubilee.”

“It is also our third Commonwealth Day since our membership of the European Union ended.”

“The Government would like to repeat its unequivocal commitment to continue to explore new ways of developing our political and socio-economic ties with the rest of the world through multinational networks such as the Commonwealth.”

“Gibraltar has always cherished our strong bonds with the Commonwealth family and we will continue to do so with pride going forward.”

